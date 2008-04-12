Grisly Beheading Blamed On Hitman

18-year-old Jean Pierre Orlewicz is currently on trial for first-degree premeditated murder, after he and a friend ambushed 26-year-old Daniel Sorenson last November, stabbing him multiple times in the back before sawing off his head and burning his body. After the prosecution spent the better part of yesterday describing a young man fixated on committing a crime, the defence revealed the real reason behind the teen's murderous drive. Hitman:
They dealt with it with a videogame called Hitman that he used to watch, and it was a video game where you got impressions that you would kill somebody - hit them from their backside, where they were not aware that they were being killed.
If he wore a snappy suit and tie and shaved his head bald before committing the crime, then maybe - just maybe this would have a chance in hell of working. As it stands I suspect the defence attorneys got Hitman and Manhunt mixed up and were forced to run with it. Ridiculous.
Yes.....the last time i checked you couldn't behead people in Hitman.
And you can't blame this on manhunt either. There would most likely be 100's of thousands of people,possibly millions who played manhunt. Not everyone who played the game has gone on mass murder sprees. Heck it was one of my favourite games. And yet i don't have the urge to go suffocate someone with a plastic bag.
In situations like these maybe people need to look at the mental situation of the child. People don't like to take the blame for things, so they start pointing fingers. Now it seems that the flavour of the month is to plead guilty but say a video game made you do it.