GT Might Get Training Wheels After All

Gran Turismo for Boys. Remember that one? Heard word of it back around 2004 and then nary a peep for four years, but now there's word that it might actually happen, just not as a stand-alone game.

ComputerAndVideoGames.com talked to GT creator Kazunori Yamauchi, who said there's hope that GT for Boys will be a feature within Gran Turismo 5. The point of a "for Boys" GT would be to give younger kids — and spazzy adults — a pick-up-and-play version of GT, without the unforgiving realism of the original.

Yamauchi's comment came in a broader interview with CVG about GT5.

Question: Can girls play too? Just askin' ...

Gran Turismo for Boys Still Coming [CVG]

