GTA IV Box O' Swag

I received a big, flat square box in the mail today packed with Grand Theft Auto IV swag. It included some pretty funny stuff:

A Swingers baseball cap

A Swingers baseball T

Two GTA IV stickers

A foam GTA IV four-finger

A mousepad from in-game cybercafe [email protected]

An I <8LC lapel pin

A N1KO licence plate

Now I just need to figure out if I should give this stuff out on the site or keep it for this year's Funde Razor Child's Play party as a giveaway.

If you're jonseing for GTA content with about two weeks left till the game hits hop over to our round up of impressions and details.