GTA IV Box O' Swag

I received a big, flat square box in the mail today packed with Grand Theft Auto IV swag. It included some pretty funny stuff:

A Swingers baseball cap
A Swingers baseball T
Two GTA IV stickers
A foam GTA IV four-finger
A mousepad from in-game cybercafe [email protected]
An I <8LC lapel pin
A N1KO licence plate

Now I just need to figure out if I should give this stuff out on the site or keep it for this year's Funde Razor Child's Play party as a giveaway.

If you're jonseing for GTA content with about two weeks left till the game hits hop over to our round up of impressions and details.

Comments

  • Steve-o Guest

    Hey, you probably don't have that cool gta4 stuff any more, but I would LOVE to have an item if you do and are giving it away! The four finger and license plate sound sick! I desperately try to find anything gta, or rockstar related, but am pretty empty as far as that goes ( mainly cause I'm poor). Thank you for reading this if you did, which you probably didn't, but thank you anyway! Cheers -Steve-o

    0

