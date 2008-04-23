GTA IV Coming To Japan This Year, Too

Japan hasn't been so lucky with Grand Theft Auto releases. Either the games come years later, heavily censored or both. Well, this time is different. Today, Capcom announced it is bringing a localised version of the multi-platform title Grand Theft IV to The Land of the Rising Sun sometime this year. Though, we're pretty sure CERO (Japan's ESRB) will censor it pretty heavily. Japan doesn't take kindly to random human killing!

