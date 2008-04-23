The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV Coming To Japan This Year, Too

Japan hasn't been so lucky with Grand Theft Auto releases. Either the games come years later, heavily censored or both. Well, this time is different. Today, Capcom announced it is bringing a localised version of the multi-platform title Grand Theft IV to The Land of the Rising Sun sometime this year. Though, we're pretty sure CERO (Japan's ESRB) will censor it pretty heavily. Japan doesn't take kindly to random human killing!
GTA IV in Japan [Game Watch Impress]

Comments

  • petey Guest

    odd, the Japanese movies and anime have some of the most hard core violence seen in the media.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles