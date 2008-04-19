The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV Gets Its First Taste Of Console Nitpicking

According to a 1UP writer posting on NeoGAF, the PlayStation 3 version of Grand Theft Auto IV will require a 5-minute install before playing. He adds that the PS3 version also features optional SIXAXIS control for the helicopter, boat and motorcycle which he proclaims as "pretty good." But while we'd like to get our hopes up over steering our hog through Liberty City, when has a SIXAXIS control scheme ever been "pretty good" enough to actually use for more than 2-3 minutes at a time? That's not to say our interest isn't piqued, but we take our precision boat jacking and bitch slapping very seriously around these parts. We have absolutely no margin for error.

NeoGAF Thread [NeoGAF via CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles