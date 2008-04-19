GTA IV Gets Its First Taste Of Console Nitpicking

According to a 1UP writer posting on NeoGAF, the PlayStation 3 version of Grand Theft Auto IV will require a 5-minute install before playing. He adds that the PS3 version also features optional SIXAXIS control for the helicopter, boat and motorcycle which he proclaims as "pretty good." But while we'd like to get our hopes up over steering our hog through Liberty City, when has a SIXAXIS control scheme ever been "pretty good" enough to actually use for more than 2-3 minutes at a time? That's not to say our interest isn't piqued, but we take our precision boat jacking and bitch slapping very seriously around these parts. We have absolutely no margin for error.



