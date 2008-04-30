GTA IV Multiplayer Down For PS3 Players

Even if you're particular copy of Grand Theft Auto IV doesn't lock up your PlayStation 3, you may still find it a challenge to experience the online component of the game. Crecente posted earlier today that he was having connection issues, but he's not the only one. We've heard from a number of tipsters that they've been unable to connect to the Gamespy hosted servers, with a quick peek at popular online forums reflecting similar complaints.

We've already contacted SCEA who tells us that they're aware of the issue and "looking into it." Calls to Rockstar Games' support line have so far gone unanswered. We're awaiting response from their public relations team and will update when we hear more. In the meantime, PS3 owners who are experiencing connection issues with GTA IV should let us know in the comments.