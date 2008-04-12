The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

GTA IV Playboy X, Liberty City Gun Club Videos


As we head inevitably toward the launch of Grand Theft Auto IV, Rockstar's information tap seems to have been opened wide. Today, along with the new multiplayer modes, the developers have dropped these two, short, but still funny videos. They seem to be showing off a bit of Playboy X's character and, on the jump, the gunplay and weapons of GTA IV.

  • Rowr Guest

    hahaaha "if every citizen was armed, no-one would be dumb enough to shoot people."

    If only people were as smart as you would expect them to be.

