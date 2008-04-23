The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV Preorders: PS3 Outselling 360 (In Australia)

Let's put two and two together. Australia, despite its geographic isolation, is normally considered a European territory when it comes to games (thanks, PAL video standard). Europe is the PlayStation brand's #1 fan. So it shouldn't surprise you as much as it probably will that EB Games, by far Australia's biggest games retailer, have said this re GTA IV preorders:

We are happy to tell you it's neck and neck, but at the moment, PlayStation 3 is currently in the lead.

Second-string retailer GameTraders are also reporting more PS3 sales, saying that they're pre-selling two copies on PS3 for every one on 360. What's this mean for overall, global sales? Probably nothing! What's it mean for Australia? Something.
PS3 GTA IV presales outpace 360 version down under [GameSpot AU]

Comments

  • Blenny Guest

    It means all the PS3 owners who think it makes sense to spend $1,000 on a console that doesn't even come with the cables you need to use it properly are happy to pay the inflated $120 Australian RRP, while 360 owners who expect value for money and like their games uncut and importing copies from over-seas for half the price. :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles