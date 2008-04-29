GTA IV PS3/Xbox 360 Comparison Video

During my marathon session with Grand Theft Auto IV earlier this month I played through the game on an Xbox 360, then switched over to the PS3. I couldn't notice much of a difference visually. The 360 seemed to have a bit more pop-in, but also seemed a tad cleaner looking, but I only noticed the latter by going back and forth between the TVs, which were set up side-by-side. Really, I didn't see anything of huge note. Now you can see for yourself how they compare.
