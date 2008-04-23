The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTA IV Special Edition In The Wild, Gets Unboxed Down Under

Grand Theft Auto IV is out in just one week, meaning we should soon be flooded with real-life camera phone snaps of the game arriving in stores, including finally getting a look at the special edition packaging. Oh wait! That just happened, as Australian retail employees have gone hog wild in the stock room, getting their mitts on the PlayStation 3 version of the special edition box set, exposing its innards for all of the internet to see.

The longbox version of GTA IV, you may recall, comes with a fancy metal safety deposit box, The Art of Grand Theft Auto IV hardbound book, a selection of music tracks and limited embossed cover art. Shots of the GTA goodness have been uploaded to web servers for posterity. Will I be forced to drop $90 on a game I will already own come next Tuesday? Yup!

GTA IV Special Edition arrives in stores [GTA Gaming]

Comments

  • r35 Guest

    that is sooo an eb store room lol

    0
  • r35 Guest

    haha further looking into it the crate on the right has 3 for $50 stickers that are EB stickers haha LOL

    will be getting my GTA IV 2moro LOL

    0
  • James Guest

    This was a rip off. They told me it would be $119 for the LE GTA IV, now I had to pay an extra $30 on top of that. Oh well.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles