GTA IV Takes Over Los Angeles Hotel

The Grand Theft Auto IV hype machine is in full effect. Over in LA, Rockstar has a huge mural up on the Hotel Figueroa. No, actually, Rockstar has three murals up. Very cool use of the building's structure.
Mural in LA [Flickr]
