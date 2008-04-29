GTA IV: The Lines, Rockstar's Joy

Lines, lines, everywhere are lines.
Good morning and welcome to Grand Theft Auto IV's official launch day. The game is, as Rockstar just emailed us to say, now available worldwide. So far, from what we've seen, had tipped to us and read elsewhere, it looks like the game's various overnight launches were mostly problem free. Sure there was the occasional bit of shoving, and boredom, but nothing serious.
