GTA IV Unboxing

This video is a tease. Outsides of boxes, cases, packaging. Meh! It's not even really a "video", but a series of photographs taken in some warehouse strung together. But, if you are interested, here is it, the Grand Theft Auto IV somewhat unboxing. (Like out of retail crates, but not out of packaging, because that would mean whoever took these would so get fired.)
Thanks Sigma-D!
