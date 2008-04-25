GTA, On The Nintendo Entertainment System

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What if Grand Theft Auto had been released in the 80s? Well, aside from being the best game ever (When you play Grand Theft Auto, it's like you're really in the game!), it would have featured an awesome commercial. A kid would have been sitting in his room on the brink of dying from boredom. But just in the nick of time, a leather-clad "biker type person" would pound down the door, do a few shots of tequila and discover where a friendly night of Nintendo could lead once the lights went out. Hit the link for a glimpse of history we missed only by a decade and some puberty.

Grand Theft Auto for the NES [College Humor]Thanks Andy!

