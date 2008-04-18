GTA: Remembrances of Cars Jacked

Not to be too indulgent here, but it's no stretch to say Grand Theft Auto is one of the few titles out there that rates the kind of visceral, first-time-ever memories that people usually have of events in the real world. The first song you heard on the game's radio, isn't it bizarre that it takes you back — just like a song popular in junior high — except it takes you to a place inside a video game?

But I think it's all because GTA, widely accepted as the progenitor of the sandbox genre, is one of the few non-RPGs to deliver a real sense of place in its virtual worlds. It's not just knowing your place on a map in a shooter, either. In the lobby of the Ocean View Hotel, with "La Vida Es una Lenteia" playing on a scratchy radio, you are in Vice City, 1986, and there's always a beat up Oceanic parked out front, that you can get in to drive to Rosenberg's office in Washington Beach. Go north, first left, right at the T-intersection. That sort of thing.

It helps that all of the titles have been evocative of real cities, of course. But even in the fictional wastelands of Bone County, for me one of the real powerful memories is standing under a moonlit sky and watching the contrails of passing jets overhead and feeling almost like I was having the greatest summer ever lived.

Here are some of Kotaku's memories of the series.

Brilliant! One day after school, he loaded the game for me to see on his PC.

This was the original top-down game. Oh, the heartbreak. Even for the late 90s it looked like shit. His criminal escapades were so much better in my head than on his 15-inch CRT.

But when GTA3 came out, I'd assumed that the series' rights had been sold to another company because it looked so amazing. For the first time, I felt like I was interacting with a real city ... in a video game. — Mark Wilson