The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GTAIV's Naughtier Content Detailed

GTAIV didn't just pass classification muster in Britain, it passed completely uncut. In clearing the game for release, though, the BBFC had to look at (then detail) everything the game had to offer, from the palatable stuff like just driving a car around a virtual city to the less palatable stuff. Like this:

During gameplay the character can pick up prostitutes... What follows is an un-detailed portrayal of masturbation, fellatio and intercourse. The character can also visit lap dancing clubs and request a private dance.

Saucy. Those staunchly in the anti-nipple-and-dangly-bits camp need not worry, though, because "while the game contains sexualised dancing and the portrayal of sex, there is no sexualised nudity". You can read more of the leaked BBFC report at the link below.
BBFC: GTA 4 to feature masturbation and intercourse [videogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles