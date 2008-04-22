The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Guitar Hero IV To Feature A Slew Of Instruments

Conde Nast Portfolio magazine isn't generally our number one source for gaming news, but Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has told the publication that Guitar Hero IV will...well...we'll just let him say it.

It's not just about guitars. We'll include a lot of other instruments, vocals. It will help us expand internationally. It's the first game we've had in which we can use local content and local bands.

Ooh! I vote on guitar, bass, drums, Giant Axe Body Spray Bottle and vocals. Though I also wouldn't scoff at a rebreakable guitar, implemented for extra Star Power. In all seriousness, the "local bands" idea is intriguing. I wonder how far they'll actually flesh that one out.

Guitar Hero IV Branching Out [IGN via Maxconsole] [image]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Hopefully, and almost certainly, they won't cock up the international release, and people in Europe, Australia, and other places will be able to play with more than one instrument. Hopefully they can devote enough resources to this to get it done quickly and with quality. I feel this will be very much a one or the other scenario: People will either have Rock Band, or they'll have 'Guitar' Hero 4. Noone'll want to buy and keep 2 sets of instruments. (Unless, of course, the instruments are cross compatible.)

    I see this all as a *good* thing. It means competition for Rock Band, and we all know it needs some of that ASAP. Plus, extending the GH idea to bass and vocals is not copying, it's obvious; it's the implementation that matters.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles