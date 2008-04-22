Guitar Hero IV To Feature A Slew Of Instruments

Conde Nast Portfolio magazine isn't generally our number one source for gaming news, but Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has told the publication that Guitar Hero IV will...well...we'll just let him say it.

It's not just about guitars. We'll include a lot of other instruments, vocals. It will help us expand internationally. It's the first game we've had in which we can use local content and local bands.

Ooh! I vote on guitar, bass, drums, Giant Axe Body Spray Bottle and vocals. Though I also wouldn't scoff at a rebreakable guitar, implemented for extra Star Power. In all seriousness, the "local bands" idea is intriguing. I wonder how far they'll actually flesh that one out.

Guitar Hero IV Branching Out [IGN via Maxconsole]