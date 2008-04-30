The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Guitar Hero On Tour Tracklist

Activision released the tracklist for its DS title Guitar Hero: On Tour. It's 15 songs, though it was announced previously that there would be 25 songs. Unlockables? Downloadable? Dunno knowable! Hit the jump for the full tracklist:

Do What You Want - OK Go
All The Small Things - Blink 182
Spiderwebs - No Doubt
Are You Gona Be My Girl - Jet
We're Not Gonna Take It - Twisted Sister
All Star - Smash Mouth
Breed - Nirvana
Jessie's Girl - Rick Springfield
Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar
This Love - Maroon 5
Heaven - Los Lonely Boys
Helicopter - Bloc Party
China Grove - The Doobie Brothers
Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS (cover by Line 6)
What I Want - Daughtry

Maroon 5? Laugh out loud.
On Tour [Pocket Gamer]

