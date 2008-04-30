Guitar Hero On Tour Tracklist

Activision released the tracklist for its DS title Guitar Hero: On Tour. It's 15 songs, though it was announced previously that there would be 25 songs. Unlockables? Downloadable? Dunno knowable! Hit the jump for the full tracklist:

Do What You Want - OK Go

All The Small Things - Blink 182

Spiderwebs - No Doubt

Are You Gona Be My Girl - Jet

We're Not Gonna Take It - Twisted Sister

All Star - Smash Mouth

Breed - Nirvana

Jessie's Girl - Rick Springfield

Hit Me With Your Best Shot - Pat Benatar

This Love - Maroon 5

Heaven - Los Lonely Boys

Helicopter - Bloc Party

China Grove - The Doobie Brothers

Rock and Roll All Nite - KISS (cover by Line 6)

What I Want - Daughtry

Maroon 5? Laugh out loud.

