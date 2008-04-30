Guitar Hero Ported To...Widgets

Think Guitar Hero jumped the proverbial shark with a DS version? You may wish to avert your gaze from this, then. Activision have released a browser-based version of the game, which is "played" using the keypad while you listen to crackly, low-quality versions songs by Living Colour, Alice Cooper and Lions. Plays like a pig, but then, it doesn't cost you a cent, either.

[via Game|Life]