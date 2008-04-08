Guitar Hero Wii Mono Lawsuit Settled

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You may remember the class action lawsuit filed against Activision this past November on behalf of owners of the flawed, mono-only version of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock. The lawsuit, submitted by Samuel Livingston of California, sought "actual damages, individual restitution, equitable relief, civil penalties, costs and expenses of litigation, including attorney's fees, and all further relief available". Well now Activision and Livingston have settled out of court, and Livingston made millions! MILLIONS! Okay, so he didn't get millions. What he, and every other owner of the defective version of the game got, was an extension on the replacement program until August 2008, and a free faceplate - the same faceplate they were already sending out anyway. Oh, and Activision promises not to make the faulty version of the game anymore. Wow. Next time Sam? Just fill out the damn form.

