Design student Marc Ownes created a wearable device that simulates 3D person environments for the wearer. There's a head-mounted camera and VR googles that enable to folks to see themselves from a 3D perspective. While this experiment has already gotten webplay, Boing Boing TV has a clip of it in action. Marc checks out Harajuku while wearing his Avatar Machine and nearly gets the shit kicked out of him by some tough Japanese dudes. Rule of thumb: Don't piss off dudes in leather. Like, ever.
Guy In Avatar Costume Gets Shoved By Dangerous Japanese Dude
