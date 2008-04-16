Halo 3 Legendary Map Pack Live

The thing I hate about downloadable content? The download speed gives everyone time to rush to their computers and mail us about said downloads, resulting in a flood of emails all telling us the same thing. I've randomly selected one email to represent you all in delivering the news that the Halo 3 Legendary Map Pack is now available.

Hey Kotaku - a million people have probably already told you, but Halo 3's legendary map pack is up for grabs. Download speed is a bit of a crawl, as is probably to be expected, although at least it hasn't destroyed Xbox Live like the recent COD4 map pack did.

Thanks Tim! Me? I'm going to hold off on dropping 800 points on the new maps until doing so doesn't completely distract me from working. Might pick up the free theme though, just to support our space marine troops.