Halo 3 Legendary Map Pack Trailer



If you can't wait for the Halo Legendary Map Pack, Bungie understands. And while they won't be releasing any maps earlier than their April 15th target, they are happy to give you a trailer to set the mood. It's a pretty decent watch (we have a particular penchant for the overtly dramatic), and it provides a solid glimpse of the new maps Avalanche, Blackout and Ghost Town.

Legendary Map Pack Trailer [Bungie]Thanks Preston!