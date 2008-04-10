The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Halo 3's Legendary Map Pack In Motion

Screenshots? Bah. Video is the wave of the future! To wit, Bungie's latest "vidoc" focuses on Halo 3's upcoming Legendary Map Pack, combining video walkthrough goodness with good old witty banter from the map's designers and developers. If you want to get an in-motion perspective on the trio of downloadables hitting next week, there's 10 full minutes of animated goodness in the clip. Check out those "juicy" filter effects! For giant downloadable versions of the short, grab it from the official site.

ViDOC: Mapmaker, Mapmaker Make Me a Map [Bungie]

Comments

  • Obsidia Guest

    Yes you keep showing off your flaming helmet. I can bide my time.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles