Screenshots? Bah. Video is the wave of the future! To wit, Bungie's latest "vidoc" focuses on Halo 3's upcoming Legendary Map Pack, combining video walkthrough goodness with good old witty banter from the map's designers and developers. If you want to get an in-motion perspective on the trio of downloadables hitting next week, there's 10 full minutes of animated goodness in the clip. Check out those "juicy" filter effects! For giant downloadable versions of the short, grab it from the official site.
Halo 3's Legendary Map Pack In Motion
