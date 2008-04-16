Hands On With BioWare's Sonic Chronicles (and Sonic's Shitty Friends)

Sega had an early—and we want to stress that "early"—version of Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood playable at last week's Nintendo Media Summit. The Sonic role-playing game from BioWare applies the developer's well polished formula—branching plotline and dialogue trees, epic story, deep turn-based battle engine—to the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. It's very charming; charming enough to make one think "Oh yeah, Sonic was charming at one point." The brief glimpses of witty banter and cute character designs are a welcome change in the face of 3D Sonic platforming.