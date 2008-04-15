Hands On With LostWinds, The WiiWare Game You Should Be Excited About

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Frontier's WiiWare effort LostWinds may not be grabbing headlines, especially in the midst of releases like Grand Theft Auto IV and Metal Gear Solid 4 on the horizon, but it may be the WiiWare title with the most potential. Arguably the prettiest of the digitally delivered offerings from Nintendo's answer to Xbox Live Arcade, LostWinds lets players take control of two characters at once, big-headed boy adventurer Taku and, well, a gust of wind.

