The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hands On With Super Famicom Wii Controller

Sure you've seen SOME DUDE's unboxing, but you haven't seen my Club Nintendo Wii Super Famicom/SNES Controller. Well, here it is. Look at it! It feels like, are you ready, a Super Famicom Controller! Played a couple titles with it last night, and really, this made me realise how much I dug this controller. It just might be my favourite controller. What's yours?

Oh, hit the jump for the exciting backside of the Wii SNES pad.

Comments

  • Mark Guest

    Hi ! I have two questions about this item, if you could answer them, that would be great and a big thank you to you! My questions are #1 Can you use this accessory on an American Wii? or does it have to be the Japanese One. #2 is can you use this controller for super smash bros. brawl? if so that would be so cool! anyway you seem like the type of person who would be able to answer my question! respond soon and thanks!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles