Harmonix to Nintendo: Wii Need A Hard Drive

When we heard that Rock Band was coming to the Wii without DLC, we'd long since anticipated the problem, our psychic powers stemming from the Wii's obvious lack of decently proportioned internal hard drive. Now Harmonix's design director Rob Kay has confirmed that the Wii's lack of storage was indeed the reason Rock Band Wii will not have DLC:

Come on Nintendo, we need a hard drive.

He continued:

That's what we want. The whole problem is there's nowhere to store [DLC] ...If the platform could do it, we'd jump on it.

But the Wii isn't a completely closed system. It can accept SD cards, a cheap form of media storage that Hamonix seems to be overlooking.

Sure, they couldn't depend on everyone to be able to download multitudes of tracks, but I'm betting that those shilling out big bucks for Rock Band wouldn't mind investing in a larger SD card—one that wouldn't cost much more than a Wii hard drive anyway (and could be packaged with the game). Or as an alternative, small SD cards could be sold in brick and mortar stores with large track packs and whole albums. It's under $US 5 to buy an SD card for the average consumer, so imagine how low the prices become in bulk.

That said, come on Nintendo. Harmonix says they need a hard drive so please make it happen.

"Come on Nintendo, we need a hard drive," says Rock Band dev [CVG]

