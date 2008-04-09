Has WoW Peaked?

World of Warcraft's big. Bigger than the Beatles and Jesus combined. But it can't last forever, and one day, sure as the sun rises, it will peak, before beginning the slow, torturous decline into oblivion. Any bets on when that peak will occur? If you ask THQ's Jack Sorenson, it's right now:

I wish I could see the numbers, but my guess is that it probably already has peaked - but it's still a great business.

Hope he's right. No disrespect to WoW, but I'd like to hear about something else in the MMO space for once. All the WoW this, WoW that, it's getting boring!

