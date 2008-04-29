Have A Look At The Dragonball Movie Teaser Poster

Here it is! What's apparently the English-language Dragonball poster, which has the tag:
The Legend Comes To Life 2009
It's not terrible. Maybe the trailer won't suck! Maybe this will be a decent movie!! Who knows?
Dragonball Teaser Poster [/Film via Dragonball The Movie]
EVERYONE LISTEN UP!!!!
MANY OF YOU SEEM TO BE GETTING SOMETHING DISASTROUSLY WRONG!!!!
STEPHEN CHOW IS NEITHER THE DIRECTOR NOR IS HE PRODUCING THIS FLICK!!!!
In fact, for more than six months none of his ideas have been accepted by Fox. Remember how Fox snubbed all his casting suggestions, many of which actually fit the characters?
Besides, Chow was too busy with CJ7 when this was filming, so there's definitely no way he's going to affect what's in this movie.
Putting Stephen Chow on the staff list when he's doing nothing's just a cheap ploy by Fox to cheat Stephen Chow's fans into the cinemas, and now many of his fans in China are beginning to ignore this film.