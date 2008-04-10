Haze Gets Yet Another Release Date

Hear the one about the boy who cried Haze? Cried about a release date too many times, so when the game actually did appear, nobody believed him, and the game bombed at retail. Wise words. Those unable to heed the teachings of Aesop, however, may as well know that Ubisoft have announced a May 23 release date for Free Radical's very yellow shooter. That's for Europe. No date as of yet for the US or Australia, but if precedent's anything to go by, it shouldn't be too far off May 23.

