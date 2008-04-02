Health Supplements for Japanese Gamers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Some Japanese gamers eat pretty healthy. Some don't and live on a steady diet of canned coffee, cup ramen and crap. For them, there are these "Game Suppli" from Japanese game peripheral company Cyber Gadget. There are two types of Game Suppli supplements: Blueberry for those who play video games for long periods of time and DHA for people who play brain games. They sound like regular supplements, just slapped with a different label. Game Suppli goes on sale April 8th in Japan.
