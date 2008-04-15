Help Make Wii Pole Dancing A Reality

Peekaboo need your help (so long as "you" are a games developer). The world's #1 seller of fad, celebrity-endorsed "pole dancing as fitness" products, would like someone to help them make a pole dancing fitness game for the Wii. Complete with - I presume/hope- a floor-to-roof dance pole peripheral. Sounds like a joke, but no, no joke. It's even got a precedent, with Peekaboo's DDR-inspired "Bedroom Boogie" kit (less dancing, more...yes) already on the market. Fingers crossed they're allowed to call it Wii Strip.
Peekaboo Pole Dancing concept game for the Wii [Tech Digest, via Go Nintendo]
