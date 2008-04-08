Here Are Five Games, Ken Levine Loves Them

See BioShock designer Ken Levine squint? He's looking at his list of top five games. They are: Civilization IV, World of Warcraft, Heroes of Might and Magic 2, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Beyond Good and Evil. Alrighty Kotakuland, let's have your top five!
BioShock Creator Picks [MSNBC via CVG]
See BioShock designer Ken Levine squint? He's looking at his list of top five games. They are: Civilization IV, World of Warcraft, Heroes of Might and Magic 2, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Beyond Good and Evil. Alrighty Kotakuland, let's have your top five!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink