Here, Have Some Okami Art

Personal Story: I've been waiting over a year for my Japanese "Art Of Okami" book to ship. Don't think it's ever going to happen. In its place, though, I guess I can console myself with Okami Art, a nice little act of fan service put up by Capcom for lovers of all things art and Amaterasu. It amounts to having the gates to the game's press assets thrown open to the public, with some fan art and snazzy widescreen wallpapers tossed in for flavour. Seems simple, but serious fans lap this kinda stuff up. Classy move, Capcom.
[Okami Art]
Personal Story: I've been waiting over a year for my Japanese "Art Of Okami" book to ship. Don't think it's ever going to happen. In its place, though, I guess I can console myself with Okami Art, a nice little act of fan service put up by Capcom for lovers of all things art and Amaterasu. It amounts to having the gates to the game's press assets thrown open to the public, with some fan art and snazzy widescreen wallpapers tossed in for flavour. Seems simple, but serious fans lap this kinda stuff up. Classy move, Capcom.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink