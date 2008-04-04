Here, Have Some Okami Art

Personal Story: I've been waiting over a year for my Japanese "Art Of Okami" book to ship. Don't think it's ever going to happen. In its place, though, I guess I can console myself with Okami Art, a nice little act of fan service put up by Capcom for lovers of all things art and Amaterasu. It amounts to having the gates to the game's press assets thrown open to the public, with some fan art and snazzy widescreen wallpapers tossed in for flavour. Seems simple, but serious fans lap this kinda stuff up. Classy move, Capcom.

[Okami Art]