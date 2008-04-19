Hey Kids, Build Your Own MAME Cabinet

Bored? Love old games, hate playing them on a keyboard? Handy with tools? Read on, crafty readers, read on. IGN have trawled some DIY fan forums and put together a guide on how to build your own MAME cabinet, complete with recommended specs and a component sourcing guide. Should be enough to get you started, so long as you're aware that building cabinets ain't like dusting crops, boy.

