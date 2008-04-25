Hey Look, It's Brett Favre On The Cover Of Madden

Retired Packers QB Brett Favre has just wrapped up an appearance on Letterman, during which it was indeed announced that, yes, he'd be appearing as the cover athlete for this year's version of Madden. Well...cover guy. Anyway, here's the cover. This would be where we'd make another joke about the Madden Curse, but won't, because remember kids: the curse ain't real.
[Pic via Gamespot]
