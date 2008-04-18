The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

High Probability Of Fallout 3 DLC

videogaming247 spoke to Bethesda's marketing head Pete Hines in London this morning during a demo of the painfully anticipated Fallout 3, asking him about the possibility of downloadable content for the title, apparently forgetting that this is the company that brought us Horse Armour.

"Given how successful it was for us on Oblivion, certainly it's a given that we'll look into it and what we'd like to do," he said, talking of extra content for the anticipated post-apocalyptic RPG. "But I can't tell you when, I can't tell you what it would be, or what it would look like. Will it be bigger stuff like Knights of the Nine or smaller stuff? We've no idea. We'll let folks know once we get down the road."

Here's a tip, Pete! Free downloadable Dogmeat armour. We'll never bring up the whole horse thing again, we promise.
Fallout 3 DLC: "It's a given that we'll look into it" says Bethesda [videogaming247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles