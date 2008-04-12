The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hold Onto Your Potatoes, Lego Indy Has 60 Playable Characters

A new fact sheet for the upcoming Lego Indiana Jones has been released today. Anything of note? Let's see here..."Tongue-in-cheek humour presents The Original Adventures in a manner only LEGO can whip up"....no. "Explore the globe and solve puzzles that encourage creative thinking through the use of teamwork and unique building situations only possible in a LEGO world". No, no no. "Cooperative gameplay encourages parents to share the legacy of Indiana Jones with their children in a fun and humorous way". Boring. AH. Here we are! "Unlock more than 60 playable characters, including villains and supporting characters (Marion Ravenwood, Short Round, Rene Belloq, Willie Scott, Marcus Brody, Jones Senior and Mola Ram)". Sixty characters, eh? Not super-surprising, since the Star Wars games had a big playable cast as well, but then Short Round was never in Star Wars, either, so this is much more exciting.
Lego Indiana Jones: more than 60 playable characters [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles