Hold Onto Your Potatoes, Lego Indy Has 60 Playable Characters

A new fact sheet for the upcoming Lego Indiana Jones has been released today. Anything of note? Let's see here..."Tongue-in-cheek humour presents The Original Adventures in a manner only LEGO can whip up"....no. "Explore the globe and solve puzzles that encourage creative thinking through the use of teamwork and unique building situations only possible in a LEGO world". No, no no. "Cooperative gameplay encourages parents to share the legacy of Indiana Jones with their children in a fun and humorous way". Boring. AH. Here we are! "Unlock more than 60 playable characters, including villains and supporting characters (Marion Ravenwood, Short Round, Rene Belloq, Willie Scott, Marcus Brody, Jones Senior and Mola Ram)". Sixty characters, eh? Not super-surprising, since the Star Wars games had a big playable cast as well, but then Short Round was never in Star Wars, either, so this is much more exciting.

Lego Indiana Jones: more than 60 playable characters [VG247]