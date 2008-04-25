Hot Bionic Commando On Bionic Commando Multiplayer Action

They say ignorance is bliss, whoever "they" are, and the new batch of multiplayer focused media for Capcom's Bionic Commando Rearmed proves it. To me, anyway, as I was blissfully ignorant of the fact that Rearmed had such a strong multiplayer component, with team deathmatch, free-for-all and more in the features department. Now, I'm experiencing multiplayer knowledge bliss! I suppose I'll have to reeducate myself on the XBLA and PSN remake to see what else I've been missing. Hey! A swinging mechanical arm! Neat!