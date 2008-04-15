Hot Chicks In Stupid Game-Related Clips

If G4's old show Cheat - The Pringles Gamer Guide taught us anything, it was that cheat shows just don't work. The odds of someone looking for cheats and hints just happening to stumble upon a video for the exact game they are curious about before resorting to GameFaqs are just too high to even bother. They even tried replacing the host with a hot woman, and that didn't work out...but was it a scantily clad hot woman? SpikeTV combines cheat codes with attractive women in a way that slips right past sexy into a giant pile of stupid. "It takes more than one shot to take me out baby!" Don't waste your bullets.
Hot Chicks With Cheat Codes [Spike.com Via Fleshbot *NSFW*]
