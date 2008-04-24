Hot Flashes: Doeo, The Best Doeo Touching Sim You've Ever Played

There really isn't any more accurate way to describe Doeo other than "whack-a-mole with Katamari Damacy's aesthetics"—as Rock, Paper, Shotgun already has—so we shan't try! It's an addictive, pleasing to the eye and ear diversion, with only a tiny room for improvement (more levels! quicker restarts!) and worth your valuable Hot Flash time. I'm going shopping for one of those Razer mice that has three bazillion DPI laser accuracy to up my score.

Doeo [Kongregate via RPS]