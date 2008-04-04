Housework, Friggin's Endless

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE: Mrs. B
This is gonna be short because I have about two hours of housework left to do. I hate folding clothes, though adore washing dishes. It's strangely relaxing.
The worst thing about housework is that it never ends. So irritating!
What you missed last night
Japanese people love Nintendo
80GB to stick around
Ken Levine on "really fucking stupid" game plots
Famitsu scores Mario Kart Wii
Kojima Jr. hates on Metal Gear
Peter Moore explains why Madden is skipping the PC
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink