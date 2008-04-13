How Are You Preparing for GTA IV's Arrival?

Grand Theft Auto IV has been on pre-order in my Amazon account ever since I got laid off last May and bought a lot of crap with my severance. The original release date was, what, October? At that time I thought I'd still be looking for work, and GTA is one of the great unemployed game franchises of all time. But fortunately (or not, if you have really distorted priorities) I have a job now.

So, I'm seriously considering taking a day off of work April 29, or whenever it gets here. I made an ultra-quick decision on a new apartment just so I could be fully moved in by the time it arrives. Ordinarily, I never leave a forwarding address, just to give bill collectors the slip. I will this time just in case it gets sent to my old address after I leave. And there are other little subtle things going on that, at root, are preparations for the arrival of this mammoth game.

I'm not a father and I'm about a thousand miles from even enjoying the essential act of that, lately. But it's rather like a young couple welcoming baby into their home. Except baby packs combat shotguns, rocket propelled grenades, brass knuckles, etc.

So what are you doing to prepare for Grand Theft Auto IV? Flaked on family plans? Ditching work? Are you revisiting earlier titles? Finishing up any side missions to get to 100 percent? Revisiting any street races? (That reminds me, I still haven't played "Beat the Cock" in San Andreas ...) Let us know in the comments.