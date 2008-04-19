How To: Block Our GTA IV Content

Yesterday I posted a story about a certain comedian getting featured in GTA IV. And while it was technically public knowledge, a few of you considered it a spoiler. Given that we're probably going to see a lot of these little GTA IV nuggets trickle in until its launch April 29th, it's best that you simply block our GTA IV stories if you don't want to read them. Here's the code for that:

kotaku.com/tag/not:gta-iv

That code will give you Kotaku without the GTA IV. And just so you know, you could swap that "gta-iv" in the URL for anything you don't want to read about. That goes for companies, consoles and games. For what it's worth, I sincerely apologise to anyone who felt we spoiled part of the game. And for those who'd prefer not to block our content, we'll still continue to mark things that we deem spoilers as just that.