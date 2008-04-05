How To Get Into Metal Gear Online Beta

Didn't pre-order MGS4, complete with its Metal Gear Online beta codes? Fret not! Yes, you too can get your manpalting on! Over at the GameTrailers Forum, user shhhoff has step-by-stop instructions on how to navigate Konami's Japanese site and get your own Metal Gear Online beta code. The open beta will be available for download sometime later this month. Keep your eyes pealed.

Instructions [shhhoff's GamePad via GayGamer]