Hulk Gameplay Trailer Fails To Excite



Remember when I said Sega's upcoming The Incredible Hulk game should just be considered Ultimate Destruction 2? Upon seeing this trailer, I need to revise that statement just a tad. You should consider Sega's The Incredible Hulk an incredibly bland-looking Ultimate Destruction 2. Just goes to show how realism isn't always a good thing. How do you make a gigantic green bundle of fury battling robots and smashing cars look so amazingly boring? No preorder for you, The Incredible Hulk.