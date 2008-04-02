The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Hulk Gameplay Trailer Fails To Excite


Remember when I said Sega's upcoming The Incredible Hulk game should just be considered Ultimate Destruction 2? Upon seeing this trailer, I need to revise that statement just a tad. You should consider Sega's The Incredible Hulk an incredibly bland-looking Ultimate Destruction 2. Just goes to show how realism isn't always a good thing. How do you make a gigantic green bundle of fury battling robots and smashing cars look so amazingly boring? No preorder for you, The Incredible Hulk.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles