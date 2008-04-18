The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

IGN Insiders Offered Chance At MGO Keys

Are you a North American member of the IGN Insider's program or Founders' Club who doesn't have a beta key for Metal Gear Online? Well you're in luck, as IGN is releasing three waves of beta codes to IGN Insiders starting tomorrow. The first two waves of keys will be for both Insiders and Founders' Club members, with the third wave strictly Insider online. Right now you can join the Founders' Club for just $US 9.95 monthly, so if all else fails and you desperately want to get into the beta you can always plunk down $US 10 and cross your fingers.

Metal Gear Online at FilePlanet [FilePlanet - Thanks Abel!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles