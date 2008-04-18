IGN Insiders Offered Chance At MGO Keys

Are you a North American member of the IGN Insider's program or Founders' Club who doesn't have a beta key for Metal Gear Online? Well you're in luck, as IGN is releasing three waves of beta codes to IGN Insiders starting tomorrow. The first two waves of keys will be for both Insiders and Founders' Club members, with the third wave strictly Insider online. Right now you can join the Founders' Club for just $US 9.95 monthly, so if all else fails and you desperately want to get into the beta you can always plunk down $US 10 and cross your fingers.

Metal Gear Online at FilePlanet [FilePlanet - Thanks Abel!]