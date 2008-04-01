Ikarium Is Like Civ, But Free

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What'd I do today? I was meant to do some work. That didn't really happen. Instead, I ended up hovering around Ikarium all day. It's a free, web-based strategy game that's basically Civilization, except it's web-based, and it's free. And entirely multiplayer. Alliances, diplomacy, war, trade, the works. What's best is that build routines are done in real-time, so you can open it up first thing in the morning, set some orders then just let it run over the course of the day, only requiring you to check in every now and again to keep things ticking along. Just like a good web-based (ie office-friendly) game should be.
