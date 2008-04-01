I'm a Joker, I'm a Toker...

To: Bash

From: Crecente

Re: A Little Cooking Help, Please?



Well project GC is well underway. Hopefully you guys can put some finishing touches on it tonight in time for tomorrow's big roll out. I spent a bulk of the day looking at the stories and talking with Adam about his end of the project. I know it will be late for you, but I hope you and Luke can try and stay awake till 8 a.m. to check it out.

What you missed:

PSN Redesign Revealed

You Just Won IGF! That Means...?

Dark Sector Review: A Difficult Journey

Still Alive for Rock Band Free Tommorrow

At Least One More PlayStation 3 Model Coming