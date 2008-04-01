The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

I'm a Joker, I'm a Toker...

To: Bash
From: Crecente
Re: A Little Cooking Help, Please?

Well project GC is well underway. Hopefully you guys can put some finishing touches on it tonight in time for tomorrow's big roll out. I spent a bulk of the day looking at the stories and talking with Adam about his end of the project. I know it will be late for you, but I hope you and Luke can try and stay awake till 8 a.m. to check it out.

What you missed:
PSN Redesign Revealed
You Just Won IGF! That Means...?
Dark Sector Review: A Difficult Journey
Still Alive for Rock Band Free Tommorrow
At Least One More PlayStation 3 Model Coming

